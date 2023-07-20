© 2023
The Roundtable

92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on 7/22

By Joe Donahue
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Artwork for Woodstock Library Fair

The 92nd Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair on July 22 is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday July 22 on the “Forever Green” Library Lawn. This year's honorees are Cindy Cashdollar, Neil Gaiman, and Happy Traum, three local artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned.

The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.

