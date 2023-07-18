The New York City Ballet returns to SPAC this week

The New York City Ballet returns to Saratoga Performing Arts Center this week for a series of performances beginning tonight and running through July 22nd.

The four unique programs highlighted by SPAC include premieres by Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck, and a program featuring three story ballets: Swan Lake, Fancy Free, and Firebird.

The New York City Ballet performed at the opening ceremony for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1966 and returns each year for their summer residency.

To tell us more, we welcome Jonathan Stafford is the Artistic Director of New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet. A former NYCB Principal Dancer, he retired from performing in May 2014 and was named one of NYCB’s Ballet Masters.