Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico kicks-off The West Hill Concert Series: Music is the Balm!: An interview with Amarilis Pagan Vila

Capital District Latinos has curated a contemporary and classical music concert series featuring performances by artists of color, performing compositions by composers of color, to uplift members of the community through the beauty of music.

The series features concerts, a mental health and music workshop, and lectures on the importance of music and its power to unite us.

The theme of the West Hill Concert Series is "Music is the Balm!" All events will take place at Capital District Latinos Cultural Empowerment and Community Engagement Center on Central Avenue in Albany, NY.

On Thursday, July 20 the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico will perform music of the Caribbean and Latin America. The concert is presented in partnership with Albany Pro Musica. Amarilis Pagan-Vila is the Music Director and Conductor of the Camerata Coral de Puerto Rico and she joins us.

The series continues on Friday, July 21 with "Healing Harmonies: Classical Music for Community Wellness" and on Saturday, July 22 with "Keys to the Soul: Songs of the Diaspora."