The Roundtable

Nimbus Dance joins The BSO at Tanglewood tonight

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Samuel Pott - Founding Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance
Provided
/
Samuel Pott - Founding Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance

Tonight at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, Xian Zhang conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program of Copland and Dvořák featuring Nimbus Dance.

Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts, civic engagement, and equitable impact. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and based in Jersey City, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.

Samuel Pott danced as a soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company prior to founding and serving as Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
