Tonight at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, Xian Zhang conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program of Copland and Dvořák featuring Nimbus Dance.

Nimbus Dance is an award-winning contemporary dance company at the forefront of excellence in the arts, civic engagement, and equitable impact. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott and based in Jersey City, Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually.

Samuel Pott danced as a soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company prior to founding and serving as Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance.