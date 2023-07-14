Voice Theatre presents Tennessee Williams' "Summer and Smoke"

We are exploring artistic events happening in our region and now we’ll learn about the Voice Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” running through July 30 at Bethany Hall Theatre at Old Dutch in Kingston.

Alma, a high-minded young woman, trapped by her father and mentally challenged, comical mother questions her family’s Puritanical values. The return of a childhood friend, now a talented doctor, offers Alma a glimpse into a world of sensual love—but his reckless womanizing threatens them both.

We are joined by Artistic Director of Voice Theatre and Director of “Summer and Smoke,” Shauna Kanter; and actors Tara Nicole Murphy and JJ Wilks.