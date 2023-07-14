© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, is currently off air due to a power outage.
The Roundtable

PS21 2023 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
PS21 in Chatham
PS21 in Chatham
/
PS21 in Chatham

PS21 is an arts center located in Chatham, New York. Founded in 2018, the sprawling property encompasses a state-of-the-art black-box and open-air theaters; 100 acres of fields, meadows, woodland trails, and orchards.

In June, PS21 launched its 2023 season with the 10th anniversary edition of The NEXT Festival of Emerging Artists. The season continues with more than fifty unique events, featuring a constellation of celebrated and emerging dancers and choreographers, musicians and singers, actors, directors, and international street artists.

To tell us more, we welcome Elena Siyanko - Executive and Artistic Director of PS21.

Tags
The Roundtable musicdanceps21Next Festival of Emerging Artistschatham
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Artwork for play's in WAM's Fresh Takes Play Readings Festival 2023
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre's Fresh Takes Play Reading Series
    Joe Donahue
    WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls.There are three powerful new shows in WAM’s 2023 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series taking place Sundays, July 16th – 30th.This morning we are joined by WAM's Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston who is also playwright of Fresh Takes play "Port of Entry."We also welcome WAM's Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kristen van Ginhoven.
  • Book cover for Robert B. Parker's "Bad Influence" by Alison Gaylin
    The Roundtable
    Robert B. Parker's "Bad Influence" by Alison Gaylin
    Joe Donahue
    Novelist Alison Gaylin continues Robert B. Parker’s Sunny Randall series with the new novel “Bad Influence.” In the 11th outing, Sunny investigates a glamorous world rife with lies and schemes and ties to a dangerous criminal scene.Alison Gaylin is the author of the Edgar-nominated thriller "Hide Your Eyes" and its sequel "You Kill Me," the stand-alone Edgar nominated "What Remains of Me," and the Brenna Spector series: "And She Was" (winner of the Shamus Award), "Into the Dark," and the Edgar-nominated "Stay With Me."
  • Michael Feinstein
    The Roundtable
    "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?" with Michael Feinstein, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and The Boston Pops
    Joe Donahue
    Two of today’s most celebrated artists, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein join forces for the first time at Tanglewood on Friday night in "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?," an innovative program celebrating the music of George Gershwin and his world performing with the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart conducting.
  • WIT Festival graphic 2023
    The Roundtable
    2nd annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts
    Joe Donahue
    The Authors Guild Foundation will be hosting their 2nd Annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival this September in Lenox, Massachusetts. WIT looks to expand understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new voices and perspectives with some of our top authors, novelists, playwrights, and journalists.For the event on September 21-23rd they will explore the theme Changing the Narrative through a series of conversations, presentations, panels, and speeches. To tell us more we welcome Lynn Boulger, Executive Director of the Authors Guild Foundation.
  • Book cover for "Wannabe" by Aisha Harris
    The Roundtable
    NPR's Aisha Harris and the culture that shapes her
    Joe Donahue
    Aisha Harris has made a name for herself as someone you can turn to for a razor-sharp take on whatever show or movie everyone is talking about. In her book "Wannabe," she turns her talents inward, mining the benchmarks of her nineties childhood and beyond to analyze the tropes that are shaping all of us, and our ability to shape them right back.
Load More