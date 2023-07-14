PS21 2023 Season Preview

PS21 is an arts center located in Chatham, New York. Founded in 2018, the sprawling property encompasses a state-of-the-art black-box and open-air theaters; 100 acres of fields, meadows, woodland trails, and orchards.

In June, PS21 launched its 2023 season with the 10th anniversary edition of The NEXT Festival of Emerging Artists. The season continues with more than fifty unique events, featuring a constellation of celebrated and emerging dancers and choreographers, musicians and singers, actors, directors, and international street artists.

To tell us more, we welcome Elena Siyanko - Executive and Artistic Director of PS21.