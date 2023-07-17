© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
The Roundtable

Soil Fest at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, New York - July 21-23

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT

Soil Fest is a three-day celebration of soil at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, New York.

The second annual festival, taking place Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, will include live performances, workshops and food intersecting art, science and ecology. Soil Fest will feature live performances from the Dust Bowl Faeries, Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater and Lisa Schonberg.

There will be artist-led workshops with Claire Pentecost, Brooke Singer and Allie Wist. Attendees can experience making biochar and tasting alternative grain beers.

Here now to tell us more are artist, educator, and Soil Fest organizer Brooke Singer, composer, percussionist and environmental sound artist Lisa Schonberg, and artist, writer, and educator Claire Pentecost.

Tags
The Roundtable upstate arts weekendsoil conservationsoilwhite feather farm
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Director Jean-Romain Vesperini
    The Roundtable
    Jean-Romain Vesperini directs "Henry VIII" opera by Saint-Saëns at Bard SummerScape
    Sarah LaDuke
    Saint-Saëns’s opera "Henry VIII" will run as part of the 20th Bard SummerScape, July 21–30, in the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard. This, the first fully staged production of Henry III in the United States will be sung in French with English supertitles. Leon Botstein conducts the American Symphony Orchestra.Internationally acclaimed stage director Jean-Romain Vesperini helms the production at Bard and he joins us.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/17/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • PS21 in Chatham
    The Roundtable
    PS21 2023 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    PS21 is an arts center located in Chatham, New York. Founded in 2018, the sprawling property encompasses a state-of-the-art black-box and open-air theaters; 100 acres of fields, meadows, woodland trails, and orchards.In June, PS21 launched its 2023 season with the 10th anniversary edition of The NEXT Festival of Emerging Artists. The season continues with more than fifty unique events, featuring a constellation of celebrated and emerging dancers and choreographers, musicians and singers, actors, directors, and international street artists.To tell us more, we welcome Elena Siyanko - Executive and Artistic Director of PS21.
  • SPAC amphitheater at night
    The Roundtable
    2023 New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra seasons at SPAC
    Joe Donahue
    The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is ready to welcome back its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.And there is an amazing amount of other cool things happening as well. To find out what is on tap – we welcome our friends from SPAC and getting the run-down.We do so this morning with Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO and Christopher Shiley - Vice President of Artistic Planning of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
  • Artwork for Summer and Smoke Voice Theatre production
    The Roundtable
    Voice Theatre presents Tennessee Williams' "Summer and Smoke"
    Joe Donahue
    We are exploring artistic events happening in our region and now we’ll learn about the Voice Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” running through July 30 at Bethany Hall Theatre at Old Dutch in Kingston.Alma, a high-minded young woman, trapped by her father and mentally challenged, comical mother questions her family’s Puritanical values. The return of a childhood friend, now a talented doctor, offers Alma a glimpse into a world of sensual love—but his reckless womanizing threatens them both. We are joined by Artistic Director of Voice Theatre and Director of “Summer and Smoke,” Shauna Kanter; and actors Tara Nicole Murphy and JJ Wilks.
  • Immersive Gatsby in NYC
    The Roundtable
    The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show in NYC
    Joe Donahue
    The Roaring 20s have taken over the Park Central Hotel New York on 7th Ave in New York City in the form of “The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show.”Audiences are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties and will enter a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence as the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is enacted around them.Louis Hartshorn is one of the lead producers of "The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show."
Load More