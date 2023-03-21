© 2023
Andre Royo stars in Eric Bogosian's "Drinking in America" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).
(C) Jeremy Daniel IG @JeremyDanielPhoto
/
Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).

“Drinking in America,” written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo opened this past Sunday night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The show, which was directed by Mark Armstrong, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The one-person play was originally produced in the late 1980s and in it, several men tell the audience, either through direct address or by conversing with an absent but named scene partner, who they are and what problems they are dealing with – or, more often, avoiding. They also show who they are, and it is obvious that the often braggadocious men are struggling to save face or stay afloat. They are overcompensating and unwilling to be vulnerable.

These men, all with substance use accompanying their stories, are played by Andre Royo - best known for his unforgettable work as recovering heroin addict Reginald “Bubbles” Cousins on The HBO series “The Wire.” Royo played Bubbles honestly and with absolute humanity - characteristics he brings to each man in “Drinking in America.”

Performances of the four-week limited engagement of “Drinking in America” began on March 10 and the show runs off-Broadway through April 8.

The Roundtable actortheateroff-broadwayaudibleeric bogosianandre royoone-person showmasculinityaddictionalcoholthe wire
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
