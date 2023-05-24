© 2023
The Roundtable

Kenneth Tigar in "The Happiest Man on Earth" at Barrington Stage

By Joe Donahue
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Last week we spoke to playwright Mark St. Germain about his new play, "The Happiest Man on Earth" which has its World Premiere preview tonight and runs through June 17 at the Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield. "The Happiest Man on Earth" is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku and stars Kenneth Tigar as Eddie.

Shortly after earning a Harvard Ph.D. in German, Tigar was offered an acting job with a Viennese theatre group. The experience began his transition from the world of academia to the world of the theatre. Since then he has become a familiar face in films and on television. His credits span the distance from the "Lethal Weapon" movies to "The Good Wife" and "The Avengers."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
