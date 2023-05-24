Kenneth Tigar in "The Happiest Man on Earth" at Barrington Stage

Last week we spoke to playwright Mark St. Germain about his new play, "The Happiest Man on Earth" which has its World Premiere preview tonight and runs through June 17 at the Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield. "The Happiest Man on Earth" is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku and stars Kenneth Tigar as Eddie.

Shortly after earning a Harvard Ph.D. in German, Tigar was offered an acting job with a Viennese theatre group. The experience began his transition from the world of academia to the world of the theatre. Since then he has become a familiar face in films and on television. His credits span the distance from the "Lethal Weapon" movies to "The Good Wife" and "The Avengers."