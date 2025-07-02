Charter Committee hears from Corning’s city manager as Plattsburgh eyes potential change in governing format

Plattsburgh’s Charter Revision Commission heard from an experienced city manager this week as they research various forms of governance and mull their own changes.

Plattsburgh’s Charter Commission was created in late November 2024 by then-Mayor Chris Rosenquest to review the city charter and make recommendations for changes including “amendments that enhance city governance.”

Commission members have been studying the possibility of changing city leadership from a mayor-city council to a city manager-city council form of government. As city leaders consider a change, commissioners are researching how a city manager government works and if it is feasible for Plattsburgh.

To that end, this week the panel invited Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman to discuss how the governance structure works in his New York locale.

“This form of government combines the strong political leadership of an elected council and mayor with the managerial expertise of an appointed administrator and executive. Under this form of government, the council holds the power to govern. They set direction by passing legislation. So the council is in full control at all times. The mayor is the leader of the council and votes with the council,” Ryckman explained.

The charter commission is also assessing the role of a mayor in a manager-council form of government. Ryckman, speaking by Zoom, described how Corning’s city council and mayor interact with him and city department staff. He told commissioners that a mayor’s role is not diminished under the council-manager governance structure.

“It’s really a partnership and you need a strong mayor and a strong manager that work together because the mayor helps set policy directions and make sure things get done. So the mayor plays a lead role.”

Plattsburgh’s latest consideration comes a decade after voters rejected a change in governance following a similar charter review.

Commissioners this week asked the Corning city manager about issues ranging from agenda responsibilities to policy setting. Asked for advice about a potential transition to a new form of government, Ryckman said not to rush, and to involve the community.

“Take it slow. It should be a coming together of the community, an education process, a realization that there is another way of doing things that may be better, if the community is ready for it.”

Commission member Lynn Schlesinger appreciated the advice.

“Because we’ve had this feeling of oh we’ve got to rush, we’ve got to rush, we’ve got to rush! And our task is not to propose one way or another. Our task as the commission is to educate people that there’s more than one way to run a city. Here are the pros and cons. You have a choice. And you have to have people willing to look at change.”

Commission member Jim Abdallah said the Corning official provided helpful information.

“The next step is to continue the research so that we can be informed on whatever direction we might recommend.”

The charter commission, which can operate for up to two years, has sent 8,000 surveys in Municipal Lighting Department bills in an effort to seek community input on topics like local services and city planning. Responses are expected to be returned by mid-July.

