Looking back on New Paltz's "Winter of Love"

On this week's 51%, we brush up on the history of marriage equality in the U.S., and look back on the first same-sex weddings in New Paltz, New York — which took place more than a decade before the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality nationwide. We also hear from psychoanalysts Avgi Saketopoulou and Ann Pellegrini about their book Gender Without Identity, proposing a new way of looking at how life shapes everyone's experience with gender.

————

Guests: Avgi Saketopoulou and Ann Pellegrini, authors of Gender Without Identity

A big thanks to Laura Bortman for lending sound to this episode from her earlier documentary on the New Paltz weddings, called "Beware of Dog."

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.