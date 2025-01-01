WAMC Launches “On the Road” to Bring Live Public Radio Programming into Communities Across the Region

WAMC Northeast Public Radio is excited to announce the official launch of On the Road, a new programming initiative that brings live public radio events — including interviews, conversations, musical performances, and cultural programming — directly to communities throughout the listening region.

Following the success of pilot events in the Hudson Valley last month, which included sold-out editions of The Roundtable and Vox Pop, On the Road is expanding WAMC’s presence far beyond its Albany studio. Programs and concerts will be recorded on location showcasing local stories, voices, and talent.

“Great storytelling doesn’t only happen in the studio — it happens wherever people chose to gather – on campus, at the diner, in libraries, theaters and green spaces. On the Road is our way of honoring that,” said Sarah Gilbert, President and CEO of WAMC. “It reflects our belief that public radio should be a presence in the communities we serve — not just a voice on the dial. By bringing our microphones out into the world, we’re deepening trust, building new relationships, and fulfilling our mission to inform, inspire, and connect.”