WAMC Launches “On the Road” to Bring Live Public Radio Programming into Communities Across the Region
WAMC Northeast Public Radio is excited to announce the official launch of On the Road, a new programming initiative that brings live public radio events — including interviews, conversations, musical performances, and cultural programming — directly to communities throughout the listening region.
Following the success of pilot events in the Hudson Valley last month, which included sold-out editions of The Roundtable and Vox Pop, On the Road is expanding WAMC’s presence far beyond its Albany studio. Programs and concerts will be recorded on location showcasing local stories, voices, and talent.
“Great storytelling doesn’t only happen in the studio — it happens wherever people chose to gather – on campus, at the diner, in libraries, theaters and green spaces. On the Road is our way of honoring that,” said Sarah Gilbert, President and CEO of WAMC. “It reflects our belief that public radio should be a presence in the communities we serve — not just a voice on the dial. By bringing our microphones out into the world, we’re deepening trust, building new relationships, and fulfilling our mission to inform, inspire, and connect.”
“The response to our pilot events made it clear — our audience is excited to engage with WAMC in person, in their own communities,” said Peter Hughes, Producer and Director of On the Road. “The sold-out crowds and powerful conversations we saw in the Hudson Valley confirmed what we’ve always believed: public radio thrives when it’s rooted in place. On the Road lets us show up, listen more closely, and deliver the kind of meaningful, local programming that makes WAMC special.”
As On the Road becomes a central part of WAMC’s programming strategy, the organization is aligning its physical assets to support a more agile, community-first model. This includes a future sale of The Linda, WAMC’s performance space in Albany, as the station shifts toward producing more live content in partnership with venues across the listening area. This is a way to convert a static resource into fuel for deeper regional engagement. WAMC remains fully committed to its talented venue staff, who will now help bring the energy and expertise of live production to communities throughout the Northeast.
For upcoming On the Road broadcasts and events, visit https://www.wamc.org/wamc-on-the-road