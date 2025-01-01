© 2025
Protect My Public Media

The White House has issued instructions to halt all federal funding for NPR and PBS. This federal funding totals to about $1.60 per person annually, and it's this federal funding that makes public media possible.

An elimination of federal funding not only means the national and international programs at WAMC such as, Morning Edition and All Things Considered are at risk of being disrupted, but also an end of community, connection and free, independent local news that everyone can have access too.

Join Us and Take Action to Protect WAMC and Public Media

Your voice matters. Here's what you can do to help.

You can become a sustaining member or give what you can. No matter the amount, every donation can make a difference.
U.S. Capitol Building Dome, Washington D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmiths America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Contact your local representatives and urge them to fight to oppose the efforts of the Administration to eliminate federal funding.
