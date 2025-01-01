Protect My Public Media

The White House has issued instructions to halt all federal funding for NPR and PBS. This federal funding totals to about $1.60 per person annually, and it's this federal funding that makes public media possible.

An elimination of federal funding not only means the national and international programs at WAMC such as, Morning Edition and All Things Considered are at risk of being disrupted, but also an end of community, connection and free, independent local news that everyone can have access too.

Join Us and Take Action to Protect WAMC and Public Media

Your voice matters. Here's what you can do to help.

