WAMC Sports Report: Coco Gauff is out in the first round of Wimbledon with a loss to Dayana Yastremska

Coco Gauff has become just the third woman in the Open era to lose in the first round at Wimbledon right after winning the championship at the French Open. Gauff was eliminated 7-6 (3), 6-1 by unseeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. The No. 2-ranked Gauff made mistake after mistake at No. 1 Court, finishing with just six winners and a total of 29 unforced errors that included nine double-faults. It was just a little more than three weeks ago that Gauff was celebrating her second Grand Slam title by getting past No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Roland-Garros.

Both No. 3 seeds have lost at Wimbledon and the surprises keep coming at the Grand Slam tournament. Alexander Zverev is a three-time major champion who was eliminated by 72nd-ranked Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday. Jessica Pegula was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open and won a grass-court title last weekend but was gone after less than an hour against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Also gone were No. 2 Coco Gauff, the French Open champion less than a month ago, and No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti, a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and at the French Open. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's last appearance at the tournament ended with a loss to Emma Navarro.

Novak Djokovic has been visited twice by a doctor for a stomach issue and given what he called “miracle pills” during a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexandre Muller in Wimbledon’s first round. Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court on Tuesday night and was seen again later in that set. He said went from feeling his absolute best for 1 1/2 sets to feeling his absolute worst for about 45 minutes. Djokovic has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam trophies at the All England Club. He will face Dan Evans of Britain in the second round.

MLB

Toronto 12 N.Y. Yankees 5

George Springer had a career-high seven RBIs, including his ninth grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Yankees 12-5 and closing within one game of AL East-leading New York. Andrés Giménez had a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who overcame a 2-0 deficit against Max Fried. After the Yankees tied the score 4-4 in the seventh, Toronto broke open the game in the bottom half against a reeling Yankees bullpen. Springer went 3 for 4, starting the comeback with a solo homer in the fourth against Fried and boosting the lead to 9-5 with the slam off Luke Weaver.

Cincinnati at Boston 2:30 p.m. (Suspended)

The middle game of the three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston was suspended because of rain with the Red Sox leading 2-1 heading into the fourth inning and will resume as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. The postponed game will resume at 2:30 p.m., and the series finale is set for 7:10 p.m. Play was stopped after lightning was seen in the area, causing umpires to clear the field. Rain started shortly after, and the suspended was announced after 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. (Postponed)

The opener of a three-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. The first game is set to start at 1:10 this afternoon. Game 2 begins at 7:10 tonight. New York’s Clay Holmes and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta, who had been slated to start Tuesday, will start the day game. Hard-throwing Milwaukee rookie Jacob Misiorowski will start the night game, and the Mets were unsure which pitcher they would send to the mound. Blade Tidwell had been listed as the Mets’ probable starter for the regularly scheduled game on Wednesday.

San Diego at Philadelphia 6:15 p.m. (Postponed) (Suspended)

The second game of a three-game series between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split day/night doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 starts at 1:05 and game 2 at 6:15 p.m. The Phillies lead the NL East with a 50-35 record and the Padres are 45-39 and in second place behind the Los Dodgers in the NL West.

Miami 2 Minnesota 0

L.A. Angels 4 Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 5 Cleveland 2

Houston 6 Colorado 5

Athletics 4 Tampa Bay 3

Texas 10 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6 Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 1 St. Louis 0

Arizona 8 San Francisco 2

Detroit at Washington 1:05 p.m. (Postponed)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Clayton Kershaw is on the brink of a major milestone, needing just three strikeouts to reach 3,000 for his career. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is expected to achieve this feat Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago White Sox. A three-time Cy Young winner, Kershaw would become only the 20th pitcher in MLB history to hit that mark. At 37, Kershaw continues to impress despite declining velocity, showcasing his experience and determination. As baseball evolves, milestones like 3,000 strikeouts may become rarer, making Kershaw’s achievement a celebration of traditional pitching greatness.

WNBA

Indiana 74 Minnesota 59

Natasha Howard had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final. The Fever were missing All-Star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since June 24 with a strained groin. That didn’t slow down the Fever, who overcame an early 13-point deficit with balanced scoring and a stout defensive performance against the team with the best record in the league. Minnesota had its worst offensive performance of the season, shooting 34.9% from the floor and making 4 of 16 3-pointers after averaging 9.4 3-pointers this season.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has raised concerns about the WNBA's choice of markets for its three latest expansion teams. Cunningham said Tuesday that the league should listen to players about where they want to play. She says, “I don’t know how excited people are” about the possibility of going to Detroit or Cleveland. The league announced plans on Monday to add franchises in Cleveland in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. Cleveland and Detroit have already seen WNBA franchises come and go.

NBA

Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, who waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to make the acquisition happen, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. Turner is agreeing to a deal that ends with a player option, after spending the entirety of his first 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The remaining $112.6 million owed to Lillard will be paid out over the next five seasons via the NBA’s stretch provision, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither move was announced by the clubs involved. In both cases, Achilles tendon injuries played a role in the surprising moves.

NHL

Brock Boeser stayed put in Vancouver. The New York Rangers landed free agency’s top defenseman in Vladislav Gavrikov, and then traded K’Andre Miller to Carolina, where he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract. And Nikolaj Ehlers is taking his time before determining his future. What frenzy that took place with the multiple signings that occurred in opening the NHL’s signing period, was tempered with a free-agent class thinned by teams making pre-emptive moves to secure top talent. The Vegas Golden Knights landed the biggest prize in a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Mitch Marner on Monday. On the same day, the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers used “home Cup” advantage to re-sign defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Brad Marchand.

Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio has died. He was 93. A spokesperson for the Detroit Red Wings said Delvecchio died at his home in Rochester, Michigan. A cause of death was not available. Playing his entire NHL career with the Red Wings from 1951-73, he helped them win the Stanley Cup three times. Delvecchio was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 and four decades later was named one of the 100 greatest players in league history. His No. 10 is retired by the storied franchise.

UPENN UPDATES SWIMMING RECORDS

The University of Pennsylvania has changed three school records set by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. The school says it also will apologize to female athletes it says were “disadvantaged” by Thomas' participation on the women's swimming team. The moves were part of a resolution of a federal civil rights case that found the school violated the rights of female athletes. Thomas in 2022 became the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title. The school now shows other athletes holding the school’s top times in Thomas’ events, noting she set records under rules in place at the time.

NCAA

The NCAA’s House settlement era has launched, with athletic programs across the country free to start paying millions to their athletes in the biggest change in the history of college athletics. It’s the death of the NCAA’s longstanding amateur model, certain to cause headaches and disputes among powerhouse and small-time programs alike. Scattered among them, however, is a handful of schools that have decided to wait it out at least a year and see how things develop, including legal risks and Title IX concerns. Call them the opt-outs. The deadline for schools to opt out was Monday.

CLUB WORLD CUP SOCCER

Serhou Guirassy scored a pair of first-half goals, both assisted by Karim Adeyemi, and Borussia Dortmund held off Monterrey 2-1 in the final round of 16 game at the Club World Cup. Guirassy drove a shot just inside the left post in the 14th minute, then sent another past Monterrey keeper Esteban Andrada in the 24th when left unmarked from 15 yards at the top of the penalty area. Both times, it was Adeyemi delivering the pass that set up Guirassy, a native of France who plays for Guinea’s national team. The 29-year-old striker has three goals in four tournament games. Dortmund faces Real Madrid on Saturday at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

