Kelly Corrigan and Claire Corrigan Lichty's new children's book is "Marianne the Maker"

In the new children’s book “Marianne the Maker” Kelly Corrigan and her daughter Claire Corrigan Lichty make the case for making. Which just might just be the antidote to the current epidemic of depression and anxiety that is facing so many children today.

At a time where Arts education programs are being cut at a more vicious pace than ever before studies show that using our hands to create has incredible benefits reduction of anxiety, improvement of memory, and certainly for children. Making is vital to their development. Tinkering and hands on play and new ways of thinking instills confidence, resourcefulness, and helps make connections.