© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Kelly Corrigan and Claire Corrigan Lichty's new children's book is "Marianne the Maker"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 2, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

In the new children’s book “Marianne the Maker” Kelly Corrigan and her daughter Claire Corrigan Lichty make the case for making. Which just might just be the antidote to the current epidemic of depression and anxiety that is facing so many children today.

At a time where Arts education programs are being cut at a more vicious pace than ever before studies show that using our hands to create has incredible benefits reduction of anxiety, improvement of memory, and certainly for children. Making is vital to their development. Tinkering and hands on play and new ways of thinking instills confidence, resourcefulness, and helps make connections.

Tags
The Roundtable Marianne the MakerKelly Corrigan Claire Corrigan LichtyMaking hands on play
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Matthew Gavin frank's new book is "Submersed: Wonder, Obsession, and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines"
    Joe Donahue
    Author Matthew Gavin Frank’s new book “Submersed: Wonder, Obsession, and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines” begins with an investigation into the subculture of homemade submersible obsessives. Men and women, mostly men, who are so compelled to sink into the deep sea that they become amateur submarine builders. They do so at great personal risk as the 2023 fatal implosion of OceanGate’s Titan proved to the world.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Golden Notebook
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Larry Charles tells all in "Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter"
    Joe Donahue
    Over the last 40 years few comedians have been a part of so many iconic beloved projects than Larry Charles. Larry was one of the original writers and producers of the first five seasons of “Seinfeld,” he executive produced both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Entourage” while directing 18 episodes of “Curb,” and served as the showrunner for “Mad About You.” His film directing credits include “Borat,” “Bruno,” and “The Dictator,” as well as the documentary “Religulous” with Bill Marr, and “Masked and Anonymous” with Bob Dylan.Larry Charles writes about these 40 years of blood, guts, and laughter in his new memoir “Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter.”