Vermont governor signs controversial education reform bill

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott gathered legislative leaders and committee chairs to sign Vermont’s sweeping education reform bill.

In January, Scott, a Republican, proposed an overhaul of the structure and finances of the state’s education system. Known as H.454, the education transformation bill redesigns funding and governing structure throughout the state. The controversial measure passed in mid-June.

On Tuesday, Governor Scott signed the bill into law surrounded by legislators who drafted and debated the measure. Scott says when reform is complete, Vermont’s school system will be drastically different.

“Moving from over 100 school districts to somewhere around 12 will be a big change. The foundation formula that was included is very different than what we do now, but is used in almost every other state across the country,” Scott explains. “I want to remind everyone this is just the beginning and nothing we did in this bill will have an immediate effect on property tax rates. This is a three-year transition.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, said the reforms are intended to strengthen public schools while lowering property tax bills.

“This legislation is the most significant education transformation we have seen in decades. House bill 454 sets us on a path to ensure that students in all 14 counties have access to educational opportunities they need and deserve.” Krowinski adds, “We don’t get chances like this every year. This is a real opportunity to make generational education reform to better support our kids and make the system more affordable for Vermonters.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Emilie Kornheiser, a Democrat from Brattleboro, notes the bill is a bipartisan compromise that will stabilize the education system and strengthen the tax base.

“We can’t manage this work in bits and pieces. We have tried to do that before. And tax policy changes alone would not create the necessary opportunities that we need for our kids.” Kornheiser says. ”This legislation rips off the duct tape and baling twine that have held our education and property tax system together over the last decades and it builds a careful net to sustain our kids and communities into the future.”

But the reform has garnered sharp criticisms from educators. Last month, National Education Association Vermont Chapter President Don Tinney told WAMC he believes lawmakers rushed the bill through the process.

“We’re quite concerned that citizens don’t quite understand that they’re going to be losing their local control over their local school budgets and those decisions will be made in Montpelier. We’re not convinced that the foundation formula will be adequate funding for our schools,” explained Tinney. “So we have to continue to monitor that situation and make sure that we have adequate funding.”

On Tuesday, Senate President Pro-Tem Phil Baruth, a Democrat/Progressive, acknowledged criticism and concerns about the bill from some educators.

“There was anxiety expressed across the education establishment and that is perfectly understandable given that we’re talking about swapping out the entire finance system. But I want those people to know that this bill is very carefully designed. It rolls out not all at once. And at the end of the day we will have another vote next year to continue this effort,” notes Baruth.

The measure requires an independent redistricting task force to assess how to consolidate districts across the state. Appointments from the governor, speaker and pro-tem are expected to be named within two weeks. Retired or former school superintendents and business managers are required to be part of the task force.

