WAMC Uninterrupted
Steady Voices in Uncertain Times. Thanks to You.
The White House issued an Executive Order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to halt all direct and indirect funding to NPR and PBS. In essence, this puts at risk WAMC’s ability to deliver national and international programming—Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and the trusted newscasts our listeners rely on every day.
At a time when trusted, fact-based journalism is more essential than ever, WAMC remains strong thanks to the support of our members, underwriters, and community partners. Your contributions ensure that everyone in our region—regardless of income—can access in-depth reporting, diverse voices, and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and connects us.
You can do two simple things today that make a real difference:
1. Rally Support for WAMC
Help us grow this incredible community by encouraging your friends, family, and colleagues to tune in, sign up for our newsletter, and follow WAMC on social media. Every new listener, every new supporter helps strengthen the mission we all share. This is not just fundraising—it’s friend-raising.
Sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
2. Make a Contribution.
If you’re able, consider making a donation today. Your support helps ensure that WAMC remains strong, independent, and free to all—especially at a time when reliable, fact-based journalism is more important than ever.
A Message From Sarah Gilbert
“The outpouring of support we’ve seen since this news broke has been incredible,” said Sarah Gilbert, President and CEO of WAMC. “We’re navigating uncertainty, yes—but we’re doing so with clarity of purpose and the strength of our community behind us. We will continue to communicate as this evolves, and just as importantly, we’ll keep listening. Together, we will move forward—uninterrupted.”
Together, we will keep WAMC—and public media—moving forward. Uninterrupted.