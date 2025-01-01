WAMC Uninterrupted

Steady Voices in Uncertain Times. Thanks to You.

The White House issued an Executive Order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to halt all direct and indirect funding to NPR and PBS. In essence, this puts at risk WAMC’s ability to deliver national and international programming—Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and the trusted newscasts our listeners rely on every day.

At a time when trusted, fact-based journalism is more essential than ever, WAMC remains strong thanks to the support of our members, underwriters, and community partners. Your contributions ensure that everyone in our region—regardless of income—can access in-depth reporting, diverse voices, and cultural programming that informs, inspires, and connects us.