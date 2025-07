Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 28th, 2025:

Keep On Chooglin;

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bayou Country

Los Caballos

Alice Coltrane

Eternity

Maria Tres Fihos/North Beach

George Duke

Faces in Reflection

Magic Ray

Casiopea

EYS OF THE MIND

Playing in a Band/Street Breeze

Delicate Steve

After Hours

Gut Feeling/(Slap Your Mammy)

Devo

Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Jump Calypso/Senora

Bermuda Strollers

At Elbow Beach Bermuda