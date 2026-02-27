Sound and Simran in ‘Total Response’ - a one-night only interactive musical performance at Wellin Hall at Hamilton College

On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton.

The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective without SHAPE without FORM. The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.

Tracy Adler is the Johnson-Pote Director of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, she joins us now along with ‘without Shape without Form’ cultural narrator and artistic director Deep K Kailey.

Funding for this program has been provided by the Daniel W. Dietrich ’64 Arts Museum Programming Fund, Wellin Museum of Art; the Performing Arts Series at Wellin Hall Schambach Center; the Pellman Fund for the Arts; and the Fillius Jazz Archive. Total Response is co-organized by the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art, Nep Sidhu, without SHAPE without FORM, and the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton College.