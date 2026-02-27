© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Sound and Simran in ‘Total Response’ - a one-night only interactive musical performance at Wellin Hall at Hamilton College

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST
provided
/
https://www.hamilton.edu

On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton.

The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective without SHAPE without FORM. The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.

Tracy Adler is the Johnson-Pote Director of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, she joins us now along with ‘without Shape without Form’ cultural narrator and artistic director Deep K Kailey.

Funding for this program has been provided by the Daniel W. Dietrich ’64 Arts Museum Programming Fund, Wellin Museum of Art; the Performing Arts Series at Wellin Hall Schambach Center; the Pellman Fund for the Arts; and the Fillius Jazz Archive. Total Response is co-organized by the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art, Nep Sidhu, without SHAPE without FORM, and the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton College.

Tags
The Roundtable wellin museumtracy adlermeditationsimrandeep k kaileyinteractive entertainmentexhibitionnep sidhuwithout shape without form
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Album cover for Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    The Roundtable
    Cochemea plays Tubby's and MASS MoCA in support of latest Daptone release, Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
    Sarah LaDuke
    For over 25 years, Cochemea has built a career as a saxophone soloist and section player, and composer/arranger. His most recent album on Daptone Records, Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros, is the third volume in a series that includes All My Relations (2019) and Vol. 2: Baca Sewa (2021). Cochemea is playing two shows in our region - the first on Friday at Tubby’s in Kingston, New York and the second in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 in North Adams, Massachusetts.
  • Kathleen Chalfant, left, and Carolyn Michelle in the movie 'Familiar Touch.'
    The Roundtable
    Actor Carolyn Michelle drew on her caregiving experience for Sarah Friedland film 'Familiar Touch'
    Sarah LaDuke
    Written and directed by Sarah Friedland, 'Familiar Touch,' is a sensitive coming-of-old-age film that follows Ruth (Kathleen Chalfant), as she transitions into assisted living and she navigates her relationship with herself, her caregivers, and her family amidst her shifting memories and desires. One of her caretakers, Vanessa, is played by actor, educator, and producer Carolyn Michelle. 'Familiar Touch' is streaming on MUBI.
  • Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
    The Roundtable
    Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.
  • Lift Series 2026 poster
    The Roundtable
    The 2026 Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers, curated by S & S Presents, local artists Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek. The performances give audiences the unique opportunity to sit on the historic stage with the artists while they perform. The first Lift concert at the historic music hall is on February 18 and will feature The Millstone Rounders. Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek join us to tell us more.
  • Nicole Zuraitis
    The Roundtable
    Nicole Zuraitis sings about love in all its forms at Hudson Hall on Valentine's Day
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nicole Zuraitis is a 2X GRAMMY® winning and 6X GRAMMY-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal.On Valentines Day, this coming Saturday, she’ll perform at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.
  • Andrew Athias as grass in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl XL
    The Roundtable
    Andrew Athias happy to play a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show
    Sarah LaDuke
    Unless you were camping near El Yunque National Forest or out kayaking on the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay on Vieques, you likely watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - aka Bad Bunny’s - energetic carnival of a Super-Bowl Halftime show last night.The field at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was transformed into a mini-Puerto Rico with power lines under repair, Bad Bunny’s signature colorful casita, and rows and rows of sugar cane and island grasses. Here’s the mojito with a twist: these bushes were people.
  • Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
    The Roundtable
    Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13.
  • The Roundtable
    Will Hermes - Best Music of 2025
    Sarah LaDuke
    Since 2010 - Will Herems and Sarah LaDuke have wrapped up the year in music during the waning hours of each calendar year. They missed a couple of years for a couple of different reasons, but are here, this year, to share some songs with you.
  • single servings of chocolate cake with thick white icing arranged artfully on a table
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press.