© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 29, 2026 at 11:05 AM EST
Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender

Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” The specificity and vulnerability of Al’s lyrics gently taps into the heart. Her melodies are a warm hug. Her voice kisses your forehead before soaring away in a sea of celebrated emotion.

“The Worrier” contains 11 songs that look love, lust, and loss right in the eye and alternately sing them to sleep, wink them into a tizzy, or lift them to the rafters.

Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13. She’s also going on an expansive U.S. tour with several April dates in the WAMC region.

But right now - she’s in studio with us.

Tags
The Roundtable al olendermusicKingstonsinger-songwriter
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Will Hermes - Best Music of 2025
    Sarah LaDuke
    Since 2010 - Will Herems and Sarah LaDuke have wrapped up the year in music during the waning hours of each calendar year. They missed a couple of years for a couple of different reasons, but are here, this year, to share some songs with you.
  • single servings of chocolate cake with thick white icing arranged artfully on a table
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press.
  • Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
    The Roundtable
    Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.
  • Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
    The Roundtable
    Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender 3x
    The Roundtable
    Meet me at the rodeo - 3rd Annual Alentine's Day at The Old Dutch Church 2/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Last year, thanks to her management and PR, singer-songwriter Al Olender came on our show to talk about her second annual Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York. She presented it as a love-fest to her found home and the people in and around it. I attended - with a number of friends - and it was a waking dream. The good kind.In the intervening 12 months, Al has toured in support of Shovels and Rope and Deer Tick, playing shows all over North America. She’s working on and tuning up the magic for her second record. She filled in for Neko Case on a batch of shows with The New Pornographers.She’s back today with a preview of the third annual Alentine’s Day show - coming up on February 7. The website - alentines.com - hails potential attendees with the question and the gentle command: “Heartbroken? Meet me at the rodeo.” It feels to us like everyone is a little heartbroken right now and we can’t think of anyone better than Al - or anything better than her music - to help us.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender - 2024
    The Roundtable
    Singer-Songwriter Al Olender invites you to feel your feelings at her Alentine's Day show at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, NY
    Sarah LaDuke
    Singer-songwriter and Kingston, New York resident, Al Olender, joined us in studio to talk about her debut full-length album “Easy Crier,” recent singles, and fill us in on the deal with her Alentine’s Day show at The Old Dutch Church on February 9.