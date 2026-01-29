Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.

WAMC Sarah LaDuke and Al Olender

Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” The specificity and vulnerability of Al’s lyrics gently taps into the heart. Her melodies are a warm hug. Her voice kisses your forehead before soaring away in a sea of celebrated emotion.

“The Worrier” contains 11 songs that look love, lust, and loss right in the eye and alternately sing them to sleep, wink them into a tizzy, or lift them to the rafters.

Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13. She’s also going on an expansive U.S. tour with several April dates in the WAMC region.

But right now - she’s in studio with us.