The 2026 Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:50 AM EST
The Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers, curated by S & S Presents, local artists Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek. The performances give audiences the unique opportunity to sit on the historic stage with the artists while they perform.

The first Lift concert at the historic music hall is on February 18 and will feature The Millstone Rounders. Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek join us to tell us more.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
