The 2026 Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The Lift Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers, curated by S & S Presents, local artists Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek. The performances give audiences the unique opportunity to sit on the historic stage with the artists while they perform.

The first Lift concert at the historic music hall is on February 18 and will feature The Millstone Rounders. Sam Torres and Sophia Subbayya Vastek join us to tell us more.