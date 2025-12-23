CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"

Countryman Press/Brian Samuels / provided

Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. They have contributed to publications including Eater, Food & Wine, Garden & Gun, Simply Recipes, and Bake from Scratch.

Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press. In the book, Burke offers simple, nostalgic recipes infused with personal stories from their life in both the world of baking and the queer community.

On December 4, CulinaryArts@SPAC presented an event featuring Justin Burke and recipes from “Potluck Desserts” prepared by some of the area’s best bakers and pastry chefs.