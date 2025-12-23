© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
single servings of chocolate cake with thick white icing arranged artfully on a table
WAMC
/
WAMC
Wacky Cake - baked by Austin Baylis from a recipe in "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride" by Justin Burke
Book cover for Potluck Desserts by Justin Burke
Countryman Press/Brian Samuels
/
provided

Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. They have contributed to publications including Eater, Food & Wine, Garden & Gun, Simply Recipes, and Bake from Scratch.

Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press. In the book, Burke offers simple, nostalgic recipes infused with personal stories from their life in both the world of baking and the queer community.

On December 4, CulinaryArts@SPAC presented an event featuring Justin Burke and recipes from “Potluck Desserts” prepared by some of the area’s best bakers and pastry chefs.

Tags
The Roundtable CulinaryArts@SPACSPACWAMC on the Roaddessertlgbtqai+potluckqueer foodjustin burke
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
    The Roundtable
    Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.
  • Théo Ould
    The Roundtable
    Capital Region Classical presents French accordionist Théo Ould at Union College 12/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    French accordionist Théo Ould has been described by Le Monde as having “a masterly technique and an inexhaustible wealth of phrasing.” Ould began his musical education at the Marseille Conservatoire at the age of 6 and has become a rising star on the classical music scene.Ould is on his debut solo tour of the United States and Capital Regional Classical will present him in a tango-inspired concert on Sunday at Union College's Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, New York.
  • CulinaryArts@SPAC + WAMC on the Road - Chop Chop - Ozoz Sokoh
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Ozoz Sokoh's "Chop Chop: Cooking the Foods of Nigeria"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Ozoz Sokoh is a culinary anthropologist, food historian, and author of the new cook book “Chop Chop: Cooking the Foods of Nigeria” (Artisan, 2025). In the tradition of Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and Madhur Jaffrey’s “An Invitation to Indian Cooking,” “Chop Chop” offers both a cultural history and a hands-on introduction to the flavors of Nigeria.We spoke with Ozoz in a CulinaryArts@SPAC and WAMC on the Road event in Saratoga Springs, New York on November 15. At the event, we were all treated to authentic Nigerian dishes including a goat pepper soup, chin chin, puff puff, jollof rice, and more prepared by Keobi Restaurant of Albany, New York.
  • Jamea Richmond-Edwards leading a class at the Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College, February 2023. Photograph by Janelle Rodriguez.
    The Roundtable
    "Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same" at The Wellin
    Sarah LaDuke
    The exhibition “Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Another World and Yet the Same” is on view at The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College through June 14, 2026. Jamea Richmond-Edwards and Alexander Jarman, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at The Wellin, join us.
  • Promo artwork for Mikaela Davis at Assembly on 9/20
    The Roundtable
    Mikaela Davis' in Kingston, Albany, and Brattleboro this week
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Friday, September 19, WAMC On the Road visits Assembly in Kingston, New York where Sarah LaDuke will host a broadcast recording for “WAMC Live in Concert” showcasing the dreamy and remarkable songwriter, harpist, vocalist, and music producer: Mikaela Davis.Davis will play 315 Thursdays - a summer concert series in Syracuse on (you guessed it!) Thursday, then the show in Kingston on Friday and followed-up by a Saturday concert at Lark Hall in Albany, New York and a Sunday gig at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont.
  • The Roundtable
    New documentary film "No One Cares About Crazy People" will screen at The Townhall Theatre on 9/6
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new documentary film, “No One Cares About Crazy People” explores the mental health crisis in America through intimate personal stories and urgent social commentary.The film, directed and produced by Gail Freedman, was inspired by Vermont author Ron Powers's acclaimed book of the same name. Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares his own family's tragedy - losing his younger son, a musical prodigy, to suicide at age 20 - while following grassroots advocates working to reform the broken mental health system in the United States.“No One Cares About Crazy People” will screen at The Townhall Theatre in Middlebury, Vermont this Saturday, September 6, at 2 p.m.
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry album cover "Who I Really Am"
    The Roundtable
    Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.