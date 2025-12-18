Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"

Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.

In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.

April recounts for her daughter the events that bubbled for generations and boiled over causing her to flea everything she knows and what happened in the days immediately following her departure.

"The White Hot" is just that - searing and specific. Exploratory, exciting, and deeply human.