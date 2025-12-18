© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
One Road Books

Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.

In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.

April recounts for her daughter the events that bubbled for generations and boiled over causing her to flea everything she knows and what happened in the days immediately following her departure.

"The White Hot" is just that - searing and specific. Exploratory, exciting, and deeply human.

Tags
The Roundtable motherhoodquiara alegría hudesabandonmentseekjourneyself-discoveryself-loathingself-acceptancedomesticdomestic violence
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • June Squibb in three roles - Marjorie Prime, Eleanor the Great, and Thelma
    The Roundtable
    "I have stamina, for one thing." June Squibb, 96, stars in "Marjorie Prime" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor June Squibb is currently starring in “Marjorie Prime” at The Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway and, earlier this fall, celebrated the release of the film “Eleanor the Great.” At 96 years-old, Squibb plays the title character in both projects.
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry album cover "Who I Really Am"
    The Roundtable
    Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.
  • CulinaryArts@SPAC + WAMC on the Road - Chop Chop - Ozoz Sokoh
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Ozoz Sokoh's "Chop Chop: Cooking the Foods of Nigeria"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Ozoz Sokoh is a culinary anthropologist, food historian, and author of the new cook book “Chop Chop: Cooking the Foods of Nigeria” (Artisan, 2025). In the tradition of Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and Madhur Jaffrey’s “An Invitation to Indian Cooking,” “Chop Chop” offers both a cultural history and a hands-on introduction to the flavors of Nigeria.We spoke with Ozoz in a CulinaryArts@SPAC and WAMC on the Road event in Saratoga Springs, New York on November 15. At the event, we were all treated to authentic Nigerian dishes including a goat pepper soup, chin chin, puff puff, jollof rice, and more prepared by Keobi Restaurant of Albany, New York.
  • Théo Ould
    The Roundtable
    Capital Region Classical presents French accordionist Théo Ould at Union College 12/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    French accordionist Théo Ould has been described by Le Monde as having “a masterly technique and an inexhaustible wealth of phrasing.” Ould began his musical education at the Marseille Conservatoire at the age of 6 and has become a rising star on the classical music scene.Ould is on his debut solo tour of the United States and Capital Regional Classical will present him in a tango-inspired concert on Sunday at Union College's Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, New York.
  • Tituss Burgess
    The Roundtable
    UPH presents "An Evening with Tituss Burgess" on 1/31
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow night, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “An Evening with Tituss Burgess.Burgess is a marvelous singer and hilarious actor - with range in more ways than one. His Broadway credits include “Good Vibrations,” “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Moulin Rouge!” In 2008, he originated the role of Sebastian in the Broadway adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”As for TV: We’ll start with an early credit: a recurring role as D’Fwan on NBC’s “30 Rock.”Burgess then bodied and embodied Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Andromedon was a talented - though entitled and mostly unmotivated - performer and roommate to Ellie Kemper’s title character. Since breaking out (ahem) on "Unbreakable," Burgess’ career as an on-screen actor, voice actor and host has thrived.