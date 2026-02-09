Andrew Athias happy to play a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show - with about 500 new friends

Unless you were camping near El Yunque National Forest or out kayaking on the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay on Vieques, you likely watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - aka Bad Bunny’s - energetic carnival of a Super-Bowl Halftime show last night.

The field at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was transformed into a mini-Puerto Rico with power lines under repair, Bad Bunny’s signature colorful casita, and rows and rows of sugar cane and island grasses.

Here’s the mojito with a twist: these bushes were people. Elaborate and heavy leafy green costumes were worn by about 500 people who created pathways and set backdrops for Benito and his energetic dancers. The plant people also caused quite a buzz among viewers in the stadium and at home as they scurried onto and off of the field. Not since “Left Shark” at Super Bowl XLIX have costumed participants created such a stir at the big game.

Andrew Athias is a content developer from Philadelphia and he posted on Threads “I can FINALLY let the cat out of the bag....or the grass. I flew all the way from Philly to be grass in the Bad Bunny Superbowl halftime show 🌿 AMA.”

I asked “Do you want to talk about it with me on public radio?" And he did!