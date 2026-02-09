© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Andrew Athias happy to play a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show - with about 500 new friends

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:02 AM EST
Andrew Athias as grass in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl XL
Provided
/
Andrew Athias
Andrew Athias as grass in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl XL

Unless you were camping near El Yunque National Forest or out kayaking on the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay on Vieques, you likely watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - aka Bad Bunny’s - energetic carnival of a Super-Bowl Halftime show last night.

The field at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was transformed into a mini-Puerto Rico with power lines under repair, Bad Bunny’s signature colorful casita, and rows and rows of sugar cane and island grasses.

Here’s the mojito with a twist: these bushes were people. Elaborate and heavy leafy green costumes were worn by about 500 people who created pathways and set backdrops for Benito and his energetic dancers. The plant people also caused quite a buzz among viewers in the stadium and at home as they scurried onto and off of the field. Not since “Left Shark” at Super Bowl XLIX have costumed participants created such a stir at the big game.

Andrew Athias is a content developer from Philadelphia and he posted on Threads “I can FINALLY let the cat out of the bag....or the grass. I flew all the way from Philly to be grass in the Bad Bunny Superbowl halftime show 🌿 AMA.”

I asked “Do you want to talk about it with me on public radio?" And he did!

Tags
The Roundtable Super Bowlbad bunnymusicandrew athiasdancearts & culturePuerto RicoPhiladelphia
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content