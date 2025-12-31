Will Hermes - Best Music of 2025
Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His Substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com.
Since 2010 - Will and I have wrapped up the year in music during the waning hours of each calendar year. We missed a couple of years for a couple of different reasons, but we are here, this year, to share some songs with you.
Segment playlist:
- Mentioned - Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Rosalia - Lux - song played: “Berghain”
- Mentioned - Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Mentioned - Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
- Mentioned - Obangjayar - Paradise Now & Forever
- Mentioned - FKA Twigs - Eusexua
- Mentioned - Smerz - Big city life
- Mentioned - Oklou - chose enough
Juana Molina - DOGA - song played: “siestas ahí”
Ale Hop (Alejandra Cárdenas) and Titi Bakorka - Mapambazuko (album title and song played)
Carter Faith - Cherry Valley - song played: “Sex, Drugs, & Country Music”
- Mentioned - Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman
- Mentioned - Ken Pomeroy - Cruel Joke
- Annahstasia - Tether - song played: “Villain”
- Mentioned - Hailey Whitters - Corn Queen
- Mentioned - Hayes Carll - We’re Only Human
- Mentioned - Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter
- Mentioned - Madi Diaz - Fatal Optimist
Dijon - Baby - song played: “Yamaha”
- Mentioned - Blood Orange - Essex Honey
Little Simz - Lotus - song played: “Free”
- Mentioned - Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green
The Mountain Goats - Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan - “Broken to Begin With”
Wednesday - Bleeds - song played: “Townies”
This is Lorelei - Box for Buddy, Box for Star (deluxe edition) - song played: “Dancing in the Club” (MJ Lenderman version)
- Mentioned - Horsegirl - Phonetics On and On
Geese - Getting Killed - song played: “Au Pay Du Cocaine”
Lucius - Lucius - song played: “Old Tape”
- Mentioned - T Bone Burnett - The Other Side [2024]
Brandi Carlile - Returning to Myself - song played: “Human”
- Mentioned - Tortoise - TOUCH
- Mentioned - Tom Skinner - Kaleidoscopic Visions
Marshall Allen with Neneh Cherry - New Dawn (album title and song played)