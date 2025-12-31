© 2026
The Roundtable

Will Hermes - Best Music of 2025

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:06 AM EST
provided

Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His Substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com.

Since 2010 - Will and I have wrapped up the year in music during the waning hours of each calendar year. We missed a couple of years for a couple of different reasons, but we are here, this year, to share some songs with you.

***
Will's playlist.

Segment playlist:

  • Mentioned - Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Rosalia - Lux - song played: “Berghain”

  • Mentioned - Lady Gaga - Mayhem
  • Mentioned - Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
  • Mentioned - Obangjayar - Paradise Now & Forever
  • Mentioned - FKA Twigs - Eusexua
  • Mentioned - Smerz - Big city life
  • Mentioned - Oklou - chose enough

Juana Molina - DOGA - song played: “siestas ahí”
Ale Hop (Alejandra Cárdenas) and Titi Bakorka - Mapambazuko (album title and song played)
Carter Faith - Cherry Valley - song played: “Sex, Drugs, & Country Music”

  • Mentioned - Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman
  • Mentioned - Ken Pomeroy - Cruel Joke
  • Annahstasia - Tether - song played: “Villain”
  • Mentioned - Hailey Whitters - Corn Queen
  • Mentioned - Hayes Carll - We’re Only Human
  • Mentioned - Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter
  • Mentioned - Madi Diaz - Fatal Optimist

Dijon - Baby - song played: “Yamaha”

  • Mentioned - Blood Orange - Essex Honey

Little Simz - Lotus - song played: “Free”

  • Mentioned - Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green

The Mountain Goats - Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan - “Broken to Begin With”
Wednesday - Bleeds - song played: “Townies”
This is Lorelei - Box for Buddy, Box for Star (deluxe edition) - song played: “Dancing in the Club” (MJ Lenderman version)

  • Mentioned - Horsegirl - Phonetics On and On

Geese - Getting Killed - song played: “Au Pay Du Cocaine”
Lucius - Lucius - song played: “Old Tape”

  • Mentioned - T Bone Burnett - The Other Side [2024]

Brandi Carlile - Returning to Myself - song played: “Human”

  • Mentioned - Tortoise - TOUCH
  • Mentioned - Tom Skinner - Kaleidoscopic Visions

Marshall Allen with Neneh Cherry - New Dawn (album title and song played)

The Roundtable best ofmusicwill hermes
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
