Will Hermes - Best Music of 2025

Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His Substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com .

Since 2010 - Will and I have wrapped up the year in music during the waning hours of each calendar year. We missed a couple of years for a couple of different reasons, but we are here, this year, to share some songs with you.

Will's playlist.

Segment playlist:



Mentioned - Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Rosalia - Lux - song played: “Berghain”



Mentioned - Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Mentioned - Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend

Mentioned - Obangjayar - Paradise Now & Forever

Mentioned - FKA Twigs - Eusexua

Mentioned - Smerz - Big city life

Mentioned - Oklou - chose enough

Juana Molina - DOGA - song played: “siestas ahí”

Ale Hop (Alejandra Cárdenas) and Titi Bakorka - Mapambazuko (album title and song played)

Carter Faith - Cherry Valley - song played: “Sex, Drugs, & Country Music”



Mentioned - Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman

Mentioned - Ken Pomeroy - Cruel Joke

Annahstasia - Tether - song played: “Villain”

Mentioned - Hailey Whitters - Corn Queen

Mentioned - Hayes Carll - We’re Only Human

Mentioned - Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter

Mentioned - Madi Diaz - Fatal Optimist

Dijon - Baby - song played: “Yamaha”



Mentioned - Blood Orange - Essex Honey

Little Simz - Lotus - song played: “Free”



Mentioned - Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green

The Mountain Goats - Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan - “Broken to Begin With”

Wednesday - Bleeds - song played: “Townies”

This is Lorelei - Box for Buddy, Box for Star (deluxe edition) - song played: “Dancing in the Club” (MJ Lenderman version)



Mentioned - Horsegirl - Phonetics On and On

Geese - Getting Killed - song played: “Au Pay Du Cocaine”

Lucius - Lucius - song played: “Old Tape”



Mentioned - T Bone Burnett - The Other Side [2024]

Brandi Carlile - Returning to Myself - song played: “Human”



Mentioned - Tortoise - TOUCH

Mentioned - Tom Skinner - Kaleidoscopic Visions

Marshall Allen with Neneh Cherry - New Dawn (album title and song played)