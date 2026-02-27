On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will co-present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton. The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective ‘without SHAPE without FORM.’ The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.

Listen • 15:49