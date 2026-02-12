© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Nicole Zuraitis sings about love in all its forms at Hudson Hall on Valentine's Day

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST
Nicole Zuraitis
provided
/
https://www.nicolezmusic.com/
Nicole Zuraitis

Nicole Zuraitis is a 2X GRAMMY® winning and 6X GRAMMY-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal.

On Valentines Day, this coming Saturday, she’ll perform at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York. Nicole is a trailblazing artist who is redefining vocal jazz and jazz songwriting through development and recognition of what she has dubbed “The Modern Songbook.” The program at Hudson Hall will draw from Zuraitis’s 2024 GRAMMY-winning album “How Love Begins” alongside beloved standards and new original works.

Tags
The Roundtable singer-songwriterJazzHudson Hallgrammy awardvalentine's daycreativitysongwritingNicole Zuraitis
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Andrew Athias as grass in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl XL
    The Roundtable
    Andrew Athias happy to play a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show
    Sarah LaDuke
    Unless you were camping near El Yunque National Forest or out kayaking on the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay on Vieques, you likely watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - aka Bad Bunny’s - energetic carnival of a Super-Bowl Halftime show last night.The field at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was transformed into a mini-Puerto Rico with power lines under repair, Bad Bunny’s signature colorful casita, and rows and rows of sugar cane and island grasses. Here’s the mojito with a twist: these bushes were people.
  • Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
    The Roundtable
    Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13.
  • single servings of chocolate cake with thick white icing arranged artfully on a table
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Justin Burke's "Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Justin Burke is a food writer, recipe developer, queer food activist, and award-winning pastry chef and baker. Burke’s debut cookbook “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” was released this past summer by Countryman Press.
  • Book cover for "The White Hot" by Quiara Alegría Hudes
    The Roundtable
    Be careful what you don't wish for: Quiara Alegía Hudes' debut novel "The White Hot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and the musical “In the Heights,” which won the Tony Award for Best Musical, and which she adapted for the screen. Her memoir, “My Broken Language,” was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Cut, The Nation, and American Theater Magazine.In her debut novel “The White Hot,” published last month by One World, April Soto writes a letter to her 18 year-old daughter, Noelle, explaining what happened - and why - she abandoned her 10 years prior.