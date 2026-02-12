Nicole Zuraitis sings about love in all its forms at Hudson Hall on Valentine's Day

Nicole Zuraitis is a 2X GRAMMY® winning and 6X GRAMMY-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal.

On Valentines Day, this coming Saturday, she’ll perform at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York. Nicole is a trailblazing artist who is redefining vocal jazz and jazz songwriting through development and recognition of what she has dubbed “The Modern Songbook.” The program at Hudson Hall will draw from Zuraitis’s 2024 GRAMMY-winning album “How Love Begins” alongside beloved standards and new original works.