The Roundtable

Actor Carolyn Michelle drew on her caregiving experience for Sarah Friedland film 'Familiar Touch'

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
Kathleen Chalfant, left, and Carolyn Michelle in the movie 'Familiar Touch.'
Music Box Films
Kathleen Chalfant, left, and Carolyn Michelle in the movie “Familiar Touch.”

Written and directed by Sarah Friedland, 'Familiar Touch,' is a sensitive coming-of-old-age film that follows Ruth, as she transitions into assisted living and she navigates her relationship with herself, her caregivers, and her family amidst her shifting memories and desires.

One of her caretakers, Vanessa, is played by actor, educator, and producer Carolyn Michelle. Michelle’s television acting credits include 'Russian Doll' (Netflix), 'The Chi' (Showtime), 'And Just Like That' (HBO), and 'Brilliant Minds' (NBC). She received her BA in Theater Performance from Fordham University at Lincoln Center, and later received her post-graduate degree in Drama from Juilliard. She recently served as Co-Director of Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab in Hollywood and has led and developed curriculum for Harlem School of The Arts, Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory, and The Shakespeare Society in NYC. She is a founding member of the Juilliard Black Alumni Association (JBAA) and coaches actors privately through her company AspireHigher Coaching.

'Familiar Touch' is streaming on MUBI and Carolyn Michelle joins us.

filmmoviekathleen chalfantsarah friedlandcarolyn michelleAlzheimer'sDementiamemory careassisted living
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
