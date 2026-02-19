Actor Carolyn Michelle drew on her caregiving experience for Sarah Friedland film 'Familiar Touch'

Written and directed by Sarah Friedland, 'Familiar Touch,' is a sensitive coming-of-old-age film that follows Ruth, as she transitions into assisted living and she navigates her relationship with herself, her caregivers, and her family amidst her shifting memories and desires.

One of her caretakers, Vanessa, is played by actor, educator, and producer Carolyn Michelle. Michelle’s television acting credits include 'Russian Doll' (Netflix), 'The Chi' (Showtime), 'And Just Like That' (HBO), and 'Brilliant Minds' (NBC). She received her BA in Theater Performance from Fordham University at Lincoln Center, and later received her post-graduate degree in Drama from Juilliard. She recently served as Co-Director of Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab in Hollywood and has led and developed curriculum for Harlem School of The Arts, Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory, and The Shakespeare Society in NYC. She is a founding member of the Juilliard Black Alumni Association (JBAA) and coaches actors privately through her company AspireHigher Coaching.

'Familiar Touch' is streaming on MUBI and Carolyn Michelle joins us.