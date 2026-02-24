Cochemea plays Tubby's and MASS MoCA in support of latest Daptone release, Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros

For over 25 years, Cochemea has built a career as a saxophone soloist and section player, and composer/arranger, collaborating with artists across genres — from his long tenure with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings to work with Kevin Morby, Run The Jewels, Jon Batiste, Amy Winehouse, The Roots, Archie Shepp, Mark Ronson, and Quincy Jones, among many others.

His most recent album on Daptone Records, 'Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros,' is the third volume in a series that includes 'All My Relations' (2019) and 'Vol. 2: Baca Sewa' (2021). In his music and visual art, Cochemea engages with time as speculative history and present reflection. He draws on his indigenous background and his dreams to create a chronicle that moves fluidly between memory and possibility.

Cochemea is playing two shows in our region - the first on Friday at Tubby’s in Kingston, New York and the second, on Saturday, in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 in North Adams, Massachusetts.