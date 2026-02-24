© 2026
The Roundtable

Cochemea plays Tubby's and MASS MoCA in support of latest Daptone release, Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST
Album cover for Vol 3: Ancestros Futuros
Daptone Records

For over 25 years, Cochemea has built a career as a saxophone soloist and section player, and composer/arranger, collaborating with artists across genres — from his long tenure with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings to work with Kevin Morby, Run The Jewels, Jon Batiste, Amy Winehouse, The Roots, Archie Shepp, Mark Ronson, and Quincy Jones, among many others.

His most recent album on Daptone Records, 'Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros,' is the third volume in a series that includes 'All My Relations' (2019) and 'Vol. 2: Baca Sewa' (2021). In his music and visual art, Cochemea engages with time as speculative history and present reflection. He draws on his indigenous background and his dreams to create a chronicle that moves fluidly between memory and possibility.

Cochemea is playing two shows in our region - the first on Friday at Tubby’s in Kingston, New York and the second, on Saturday, in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 in North Adams, Massachusetts.

musicrecordcomposersaxaphonemass mocacochemeagenerationsIndigenous peoplesJazz
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
