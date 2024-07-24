© 2024
The Roundtable

Nina Guilbeault's “The Good Eater: A Vegan Search for the Future of Food”

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

For years we have known that the consumption of meat is both environmentally destructive and morally dubious.

Scientists, health experts, and activists alike champion the benefits of a plant-based diet. Nevertheless, change has been slow to arrive and the gap between our appetites and our collective well-being seems impossibly vast. We know we must transition to a more plant-based world, but what would such a world look like and how do we realistically get there.

In the new book “The Good Eater: A Vegan Search for the Future of Food” Harvard trained sociologist and vegan Nina Guilbeault takes a look at the history of veganism to answer those questions.

We welcome Nina Guilbeault to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
