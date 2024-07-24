Nina Guilbeault's “The Good Eater: A Vegan Search for the Future of Food”

For years we have known that the consumption of meat is both environmentally destructive and morally dubious.

Scientists, health experts, and activists alike champion the benefits of a plant-based diet. Nevertheless, change has been slow to arrive and the gap between our appetites and our collective well-being seems impossibly vast. We know we must transition to a more plant-based world, but what would such a world look like and how do we realistically get there.

In the new book “The Good Eater: A Vegan Search for the Future of Food” Harvard trained sociologist and vegan Nina Guilbeault takes a look at the history of veganism to answer those questions.

We welcome Nina Guilbeault to the RT.