Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York.
Combined list:
- I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle
- The Last Song of Penelope by Claire North
- The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton
- One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware
- The Book-Makers: A History of the Book in Eighteen Lives by Adam Smyth
- A Therapeutic Library: 100 Essential Books That Teach Fulfilment, Calm and Well-Being published by The School of Life
- Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread by Sara Barnes
- Ephemera: Volume E of the Encyclopedia of Inspiration, by Janine Vangool
- Your Caption Has Been Selected: More Than Anyone Could Possibly Want to Know About the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest by Lawrence Wood
- Sandwich by Catherine Newman
- Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy
- BEEP by Bill Roorbach
- To & Fro by Leah Hager Cohen
- Trust Her by Flynn Berry
- The Safekeep by Yael Van Der Wouden