Frank Bruni's "The Age of Grievance"

From longtime “New York Times” columnist, Frank Bruni, comes the book “The Age of Grievance” which is the examination of the ways in which grievance has come to define our current culture and politics on both the right and left.

Frank Bruni has been a journalist for more than three decades including more than 25 years at “The New York Times.” In roles as diverse as op-ed columnist, White House correspondent, Rome bureau chief, and chief restaurant critic.

Grievance needn’t be bad. It has done enormous good; the U.S. is a nation born a grievance and across the nearly 250 years of our existence of our country grievance has been the engine of morally urgent change. But what happens when all sorts of grievances, the greater ones, the lesser ones, authentic, and the invented are all jumbled together. When people take their grievances to lengths that they didn’t before. Those are the questions addressed in “The Age of Grievance” and it is a pleasure to welcome Frank Bruni to the RT.