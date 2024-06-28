"Rear-View Reflections on Radical Change" by Linda Mary Wagner

Linda Mary Wagner’s new memoir, "Rear-View Reflections on Radical Change," offers a distinctive perspective on 50 years of social movements that have shaped our world. This collection of essays, nonfiction stories, and poems written between 1972 and 2022 calls for unity around the goal of climate action for the sake of all the world’s children today and tomorrow.

"Rear-View Reflections" describes Ms. Wagner’s contact with social and political movements once considered by many as revolutionary, including feminism, labor organizing for writers, consumer advocacy, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, democracy, and climate activism.

On July 2 at 2 p.m., Linda will discuss how her memoir provides lessons for the 2024 elections at the Albany Public Library on Washington Avenue in Albany, New York.