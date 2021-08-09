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Vox Pop

WAMC

Vox Pop

WAMC

Coming up on Vox Pop

Friday, July 31
Food Friday: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Monday, August 3
Medical Monday: Headaches/Neurology with Dr. Susan Broner

Tuesday, August 4
Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart

Wednesday, August 5
UAP (UFO) Research with Dr. Kevin Knuth

Thursday, August 6
Gardening

Friday, August 7
Food Friday: Kizzy Williams-Francisco

Monday, August 10
Medical Monday: Neurosurgery with Dr. David Penn

Tuesday, August 11
Cars with Gordon Fricke

Wednesday, August 12
Travel with Jean Gagnon

Thursday, August 13
Astronomy with Dr. Valerie Rapson

Friday, August 14
Food Friday: Cheese with Shaleena Bridgham and Mary Rizzo

  • Food Friday logo
    WAMC
    Food Friday 8/7/26: Kizzy Williams
    We welcome back Kizzy Williams-Francisco of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to discuss soul food and southern cooking, answer your cooking questions... and whatever else she wants! Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    WAMC
    Gardening 8/6/26
    The experts are back to dish the dirt on things that grow in the dirt. Ray Graf hosts.