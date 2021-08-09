Coming up on Vox Pop
Friday, July 31
Food Friday: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol
Monday, August 3
Medical Monday: Headaches/Neurology with Dr. Susan Broner
Tuesday, August 4
Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart
Wednesday, August 5
UAP (UFO) Research with Dr. Kevin Knuth
Thursday, August 6
Gardening
Friday, August 7
Food Friday: Kizzy Williams-Francisco
Monday, August 10
Medical Monday: Neurosurgery with Dr. David Penn
Tuesday, August 11
Cars with Gordon Fricke
Wednesday, August 12
Travel with Jean Gagnon
Thursday, August 13
Astronomy with Dr. Valerie Rapson
Friday, August 14
Food Friday: Cheese with Shaleena Bridgham and Mary Rizzo
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We welcome back Kizzy Williams-Francisco of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen to discuss soul food and southern cooking, answer your cooking questions... and whatever else she wants! Ray Graf hosts.
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The experts are back to dish the dirt on things that grow in the dirt. Ray Graf hosts.
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Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today we'll learn about the trials and tribulations of making the French macaron. Ray Graf hosts.
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The scientists are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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We welcome back Tony Yang of Gig Computers to offer advice and answer your computer and tech questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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Antiques experts Colin Stair and Lisa Thomas join us to answer your questions. Josh Landes hosts.
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Joining us to talk about ear health and hearing care is Dr. Christine Kim of Albany Med. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.
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We welcome Megan Kitsock of Supreme Soft Serve and Julian Hom of Alleyway Ice Cream to take your questions about the cold stuff! Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.
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It is the middle of Summer. How does your garden grow? Our team of experts is back in Studio A to help you take it to the next level. Josh Landes hosts.
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We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin, Dr. Susan Sikule and Dr. Kris Dallas to answer questions about your pet's health. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.
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We explore therapeutic massage and advance pain relieving techniques with Laura Brown of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage. Josh Landes hosts.
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We welcome Dr. Shawn Liechty from Northwell Health. He is a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in advanced minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.