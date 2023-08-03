© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The 33rd Bard Music Festival: Vaughn Williams and His World

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Artwork for 33rd Bard Music Festival - Vaughn Williams and his World

Founded in 1990, the Bard Music Festival has established its unique identity in the classical concert field by presenting programs that, through performance and discussion, place selected works in the cultural and social context of the composer’s world.

This year’s festival – the 33rd – will present an exploration of the life and work of English composer, Ralph Vaughan Williams.

This coming weekend’s programs, August 4-6, are on the theme “Victorians, Edwardians, and Moderns.” Next week, August 10-13, the umbrella for the programming ends in a question mark: “The New Elizabethan Age?”

Ralph Vaughan Williams was one of the most innovative and creative figures in twentieth-century music, whose symphonies stand alongside those of Sibelius, Nielsen, Shostakovich, and Roussel.

Byron Adams is emeritus professor of musicology at the University of California, Riverside. He is an associate editor of the Musical Quarterly and lends his expertise to the Bard Music Festival as a consultant. He’s co-edited the companion book for this year’s festival, as well.

Tags
The Roundtable Bard CollegeBard Music FestivalBard Fisher Centercomposermusicologist
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Billy Keane
    The Roundtable
    Billy Keane: New singles, summer tour, and album "Oh, These Days" on 9/8
    Joe Donahue
    Singer/songwriter Billy Keane's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.Billy was with us a year ago to discuss his full-length record, "Too Much to Let it Go." Now, he is back with new singles and to talk about his sophomore album, "Oh, These Days," which will be released on September 8.
  • Artwork for the 2023 Phoenicia Festival of the Arts
    The Roundtable
    Phoenicia Festival of the Arts - 8/4-8/6
    Joe Donahue
    A new art festival is coming to our region this weekend August 4 through the 6. The brainchild of local gallery owner and artist, Christina Varga, Phoenicia Festival of the Arts will span the entirety of Main Street in Phoenicia, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    The Hold Steady celebrates 20 years of positive jams and unifying the scene with a festival at Arrowood Farms on 8/5
    The Minneapolis-and-Brooklyn-bred rock band, The Hold Steady, have been celebrated for their musical storytelling and their post-classic-rock classic rock spirit. Now they’re going to be celebrating 20 years as a band with the inaugural Positive Jam festival, which will take place, lucky for us, in our region, on the weekend of August 5 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. Their frontman Craig Finn made time to speak about all of this with friend of the Roundtable, local music journalist and author, Will Hermes.
  • Here Lies Love artwork (Broadway, 2023)
    The Roundtable
    Producer and Costume Designer, Clint Ramos on bringing "Here Lies Love" to Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Here Lies Love” is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Clint Ramos is a creative director, designer, educator, advocate and producer. He is the Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center and is the costume designer and a lead producer on “Here Lies Love” - now running at The Broadway Theatre starring an all Filipino cast.
  • Posters for "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State" at Rosendale Theatre - Aug 2023
    The Roundtable
    Rosendale Theatre presents "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State"
    Joe Donahue
    The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is a fast-paced story which explores how facts become blurry when they’re twisted for effect in the high-stakes world of publishing. The play runs this Thursday through Saturday, August 3-5, at The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York. And then on Monday, August 7, Rosendale Theatre presents a staged reading fundraiser of the 2016 play by Jason Odell Williams – “Church & State.”To tell us more: Theatre Arts Director at Rosendale Theatre Ann Citron; Director of "The Lifespan of a Fact" Sydnie Grosberg Rong; and actor Elisabeth Henry.
  • Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood
    The Roundtable
    TMC's Festival of Contemporary Music at Tanglewood
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Tanglewood Music Center’s 2023 Festival of Contemporary Music, with events July 27 through July 31, offers concerts dedicated to works from the current musical landscape and landmark 20th-century pieces; conversations with music-makers; and performance opportunities for the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center. This year's festival is curated by and features music from four international female composers at the top of the game: Gabriela Lena Frank, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Tebogo Monnakgotla, and Reena Esmail.In January of this year, Ed Gazouleas was named Interim Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood Music Center and he joins us.
  • Edvard Munch, Summer Night's Dream (The Voice), 1893, oil on canvas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Ernest Wadsworth Longfellow Fund, 59.301, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)
    The Roundtable
    "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" at The Clark through 10/15
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944) is best known for expertly capturing emotion in human figures - but many of his works feature landscape and “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth” examines how he animated nature to express psychological states.Alexis Goodin is Associate Curator at The Clark and she leads us through a tour of "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth," on view at The Clark through October 15, 2023.
  • David Smith, Euterpe and Terpsichore, 1946, Silicon bronze, brass, 15 5/8 x 23 1/8 x 9 5/16 in. (39.7 x 58.7 x 23.7 cm); wood base, 4 1/16 x 18 x 7 3/8 in. (10.3 x 45.7 x 18.7 cm). The Estate of David Smith, New York
    The Roundtable
    "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance" at The Hyde Collection through 9/17
    Joe Donahue
    In honor of its sixtieth anniversary, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York presents the exhibition: "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance." Curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, this is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.Guest Curator of “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” and Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, Dr. Jennifer Field, and Curator of Education and Engagement at the Hyde Collection, Katelyn Foley join us.
  • The Roundtable
    "Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo - book event in Saratoga on 8/3
    Joe Donahue
    In "Somebody's Fool," the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "Empire Falls" returns to North Bath, in upstate New York, and to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers "Nobody’s Fool" and "Everybody’s Fool." Richard Russo will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue on August 3 at 5 p.m. at The Spa Little Theatre in Saratoga Springs, presented by Northshire Bookstore and SPAC.
Load More