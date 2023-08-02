Phoenicia Festival of the Arts - 8/4-8/6

A new art festival is coming to our region this weekend August 4 through the 6. The brainchild of local gallery owner and artist, Christina Varga, Phoenicia Festival of the Arts will span the entirety of Main Street in Phoenicia, New York.

This free, three-day event features a Main Street Market for Artists and Artisans and plenty of family-friendly activities and happenings including an eclectic mix of musical, theatrical, and visual events.

The Main Street Market kicks off with a Night Market on Friday and Art Markets on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will enjoy live outdoor music, poetry readings, open mics and artist demonstrations as well as artisan-made gifts, artwork, curated vintage collections, ceramics, sculpture and more.

Christina Varga joins us.