Billy Keane: New singles, summer tour, and album "Oh, These Days" on 9/8

Singer/songwriter Billy Keane's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.

Billy was with us a year ago to discuss his full-length record, "Too Much to Let it Go." Now, he is back with new singles and to talk about his sophomore album, "Oh, These Days," which will be released on September 8.