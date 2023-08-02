© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Billy Keane: New singles, summer tour, and album "Oh, These Days" on 9/8

By Joe Donahue
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
Billy Keane
Dylan Law
/
Provided
Billy Keane

Singer/songwriter Billy Keane's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.

Billy was with us a year ago to discuss his full-length record, "Too Much to Let it Go." Now, he is back with new singles and to talk about his sophomore album, "Oh, These Days," which will be released on September 8.

BILLY+KEANE+SUMMER+TOUR+FLYER
Provided

Tags
The Roundtable billy keanemusicsinger-songwriter
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Here Lies Love artwork (Broadway, 2023)
    The Roundtable
    Producer and Costume Designer, Clint Ramos, on brining "Here Lies Love" to Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Here Lies Love” is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Clint Ramos is a creative director, designer, educator, advocate and producer. He is the Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center and is the costume designer and a lead producer on “Here Lies Love” - now running at The Broadway Theatre starring an all Filipino cast.
  • Posters for "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State" at Rosendale Theatre - Aug 2023
    The Roundtable
    Rosendale Theatre presents "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State"
    Joe Donahue
    The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is a fast-paced story which explores how facts become blurry when they’re twisted for effect in the high-stakes world of publishing. The play runs this Thursday through Saturday, August 3-5, at The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York. And then on Monday, August 7, Rosendale Theatre presents a staged reading fundraiser of the 2016 play by Jason Odell Williams – “Church & State.”To tell us more: Theatre Arts Director at Rosendale Theatre Ann Citron; Director of "The Lifespan of a Fact" Sydnie Grosberg Rong; and actor Elisabeth Henry.
  • Edvard Munch, Summer Night's Dream (The Voice), 1893, oil on canvas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Ernest Wadsworth Longfellow Fund, 59.301, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)
    The Roundtable
    "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" at The Clark through 10/15
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Norwegian artist Edvard Munch (1863-1944) is best known for expertly capturing emotion in human figures - but many of his works feature landscape and “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth” examines how he animated nature to express psychological states.Alexis Goodin is Associate Curator at The Clark and she leads us through a tour of "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth," on view at The Clark through October 15, 2023.
  • David Smith, Euterpe and Terpsichore, 1946, Silicon bronze, brass, 15 5/8 x 23 1/8 x 9 5/16 in. (39.7 x 58.7 x 23.7 cm); wood base, 4 1/16 x 18 x 7 3/8 in. (10.3 x 45.7 x 18.7 cm). The Estate of David Smith, New York
    The Roundtable
    "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance" at The Hyde Collection through 9/17
    Joe Donahue
    In honor of its sixtieth anniversary, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York presents the exhibition: "Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance." Curated by Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, this is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith's work in painting, drawing, and sculpture.Guest Curator of “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” and Executive Director of the Estate of David Smith, Dr. Jennifer Field, and Curator of Education and Engagement at the Hyde Collection, Katelyn Foley join us.
  • The Roundtable
    "Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo - book event in Saratoga on 8/3
    Joe Donahue
    In "Somebody's Fool," the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "Empire Falls" returns to North Bath, in upstate New York, and to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers "Nobody’s Fool" and "Everybody’s Fool." Richard Russo will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue on August 3 at 5 p.m. at The Spa Little Theatre in Saratoga Springs, presented by Northshire Bookstore and SPAC.
  • Floraborealis: Featuring Works by Cynthia Wick, June 30 through Aug. 27
    The Roundtable
    Floraborealis: Featuring Works by Cynthia Wick through 8/27 at The Berkshire Botanical Garden
    Joe Donahue
    Cynthia Wick’s “Floraborealis,” on display at Berkshire Botanical Garden through August 27th, features joyous, incandescent paintings that emerged out of the dark Covid years of isolation, when the artist took refuge in her studio in Lenox, MA, going inward for inspiration and exploring her memories of color, light and beauty.
  • Women Reframe America Landscape - JAUNE QUICK-TO-SEE SMITH, She, Her, Hers Map, 2021, beads, 8 ¼ x 12 in., Courtesy the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York, NYJ JAUNEQUICK-TO-SEE SMITH, Amerika Map, 2021, beads, 8 ¼ x 12 in., Courtesy the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York, NY JAUNE QUICK-TO-SEE SMITH, Stolen Map, 2021, beads, 8 ¼ x 12 in., Courtesy the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York, NY JAUNE QUICK-TO-SEE SMITH,$ Map, 2021, beads, 8 ¼ x 12 in., Courtesy the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York, NY
    The Roundtable
    “Contemporary Practices” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site as part of the "Women Reframe American Landscape" exhibition
    Joe Donahue
    The Thomas Cole National Historic Site will be presenting a two-part exhibition titled “Women Reframe American Landscape” – one part will be historical – “Susie Barstow & Her Circle” – which will highlight the extraordinary work of Susie Barstow, who exhibited in her day with many of the renowned Hudson River School painters but whose work, along with other women in her circle, has since been overlooked.The contemporary component – “Contemporary Practices” – will explore the cutting-edge work of internationally renowned women artists responding through art to the American landscape today. The exhibitions take place through October 29, 2023 at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, NY.To tell us more we welcome: co-curator of the exhibition and Chief Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Kate Menconeri, co-curator of the exhibition and Associate Curator at the Thomas Cole Site Amanda Malmstrom, and one of the acclaimed artists whose work is presented in the exhibition, Mary Mattingly.
Load More