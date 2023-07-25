"Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo - book event in Saratoga on 8/3

In "Somebody's Fool," the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "Empire Falls" returns to North Bath, in upstate New York, and to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers "Nobody’s Fool" and "Everybody’s Fool."

Richard Russo will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue on August 3 at 5 p.m. at The Spa Little Theatre in Saratoga Springs, presented by Northshire Bookstore and SPAC.