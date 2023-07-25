© 2023
The Roundtable

"Somebody's Fool" by Richard Russo - book event in Saratoga on 8/3

By Joe Donahue
Published July 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT

In "Somebody's Fool," the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "Empire Falls" returns to North Bath, in upstate New York, and to the characters that captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of readers in his beloved best sellers "Nobody’s Fool" and "Everybody’s Fool."

Richard Russo will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue on August 3 at 5 p.m. at The Spa Little Theatre in Saratoga Springs, presented by Northshire Bookstore and SPAC.

The Roundtable richard russoSpa Little Theaterauthor interviewnorthshire bookstoreSPAC
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
