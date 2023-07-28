© 2023
The Roundtable

TMC's Festival of Contemporary Music at Tanglewood

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood
Sarah LaDuke
/

The Tanglewood Music Center’s 2023 Festival of Contemporary Music, with events July 27 through July 31, offers concerts dedicated to works from the current musical landscape and landmark 20th-century pieces; conversations with music-makers; and performance opportunities for the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center. This year's festival is curated by and features music from four international female composers at the top of the game: Gabriela Lena Frank, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Tebogo Monnakgotla, and Reena Esmail.

In January of this year, Ed Gazouleas was named Interim Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood Music Center. He’s working closely with Fellows, faculty, and staff to oversee the TMC’s schedule of classes, coachings, rehearsals, and performances throughout the summer.

Ed Gazouleas enjoyed a 24-year career as a BSO violist, during which time he was active in orchestra governance, chairing the orchestra’s artistic advisory committee, and serving on the search committee that selected Andris Nelsons to be the orchestra’s 15th music director. Gazouleas has served on the TMC faculty for 18 summers and he joins us.

contemporary musictanglewood music centertanglewoodtanglewood learning institutecomposerEd Gazouleas
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
