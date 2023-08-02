© 2023
The Roundtable

The Hold Steady celebrates 20 years of positive jams and unifying the scene with a festival at Arrowood Farms on 8/5

Published August 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT

The Minneapolis-and-Brooklyn-bred rock band, The Hold Steady, have been celebrated for their musical storytelling and their post-classic-rock classic rock spirit. Now they’re going to be celebrating 20 years as a band with the inaugural Positive Jam festival, which will take place, lucky for us, in our region, on the weekend of August 5 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. Their frontman Craig Finn made time to speak about all of this with friend of the Roundtable, local music journalist and author, Will Hermes.

