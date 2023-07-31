Rosendale Theatre presents "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State"

The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is a fast-paced story which explores how facts become blurry when they’re twisted for effect in the high-stakes world of publishing. The play runs this Thursday through Saturday, August 3-5, at The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York. And then on Monday, August 7, Rosendale Theatre presents a staged reading fundraiser of the 2016 play by Jason Odell Williams – “Church & State.”

To tell us more: Theatre Arts Director at Rosendale Theatre Ann Citron; Director of "The Lifespan of a Fact" Sydnie Grosberg Rong; and actor Elisabeth Henry.