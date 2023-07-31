© 2023
The Roundtable

Rosendale Theatre presents "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Posters for "The Lifespan of a Fact" and "Church and State" at Rosendale Theatre - Aug 2023
Provided

The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is a fast-paced story which explores how facts become blurry when they’re twisted for effect in the high-stakes world of publishing. The play runs this Thursday through Saturday, August 3-5, at The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York. And then on Monday, August 7, Rosendale Theatre presents a staged reading fundraiser of the 2016 play by Jason Odell Williams – “Church & State.”

To tell us more: Theatre Arts Director at Rosendale Theatre Ann Citron; Director of "The Lifespan of a Fact" Sydnie Grosberg Rong; and actor Elisabeth Henry.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
