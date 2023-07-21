© 2023
The Roundtable

Thomas Wilkins conducts BSO Family Concert and Tanglewood’s annual Berkshire Day performance this weekend

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Thomas Wilkins

Thomas Wilkins is Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, the Boston Symphony’s Artistic Advisor, Education and Community Engagement, and holds Indiana University’s Henry A. Upper Chair of Orchestral Conducting. He completed his long and successful tenure as Music Director of the Omaha Symphony Orchestra at the close of the 2020/2021 season.

These weekend he will conduct the Boston Symphony Orchestra in two programs at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA. On Saturday at 10:30am Wilkins leads the BSO Family Concert: May I Have Your Attention Please which will feature Rossini, Hayden, Jesse Montgomery, and more.

Sunday, Thomas Wilkins will raise his baton again to conduct a concert featuring Coleridge-Taylor, Ellington, and Jeff Midkiff soloing with the symphony on his Mandolin Concerto, “From the Blue Ridge.”

Sunday’s 2 p.m. concert is designated as the annual Berkshire Day performance - residents of Berkshire County may attend for free.

