Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Million Dollar Quartet"

Based on a true story and set on December 4, 1956, the musical “Million Dollar Quartet” follows the tale of four legendary musicians as they come together for one monumental night of music at Sun Records in Memphis. Back by popular demand in the Berkshires, this three-time Tony Award–nominated musical evening brings audiences into the recording studio with icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

This show includes classic tunes such as: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Berkshire Theatre Group’s production of Million Dollar Quartet is running through Sunday at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

We meet two of the quartet of actors - Billy Rude plays Jerry Lee Lewis and Colin Summers plays Carl Perkins.