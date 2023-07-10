© 2023
The Roundtable

Inaugural LuluFest Lenox July 14-15

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Adding to the cultural riches of summer, LuluFest Lenox - a jazz festival celebrating female musicians and composers as bandleaders.

The festival will take place on Friday, July 14th and on Saturday, July 15th. After two decades in New York and Texas, the popular festival featuring female leaders in jazz makes its debut in the Berkshires.

Under the leadership of Founder/Director Peggy Stern and Producer/Director Suzi Stern (no relation), LuluFest Lenox is the offspring of two long-running festivals, the Wall Street Jazz

Festival in Kingston, NY, and LuluFest ATX in Austin, TX. All three festivals highlight the unique perspective of women in jazz, with a focus on improvisation.

Kicking off LuluFest Lenox on Friday, July 14th, the Suzi Stern Quintet will perform at The Gateways Inn from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The performance is a free event, but reservations are strongly suggested. Performances on July 15th will take place at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theater on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox.

Peggy Stern and Suzi Stern join us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
