2023 New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra seasons at SPAC

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is ready to welcome back its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.

And there is an amazing amount of other cool things happening as well. To find out what is on tap – we welcome our friends from SPAC and getting the run-down.

We do so this morning with Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO and Christopher Shiley - Vice President of Artistic Planning of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.