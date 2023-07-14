© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra seasons at SPAC

By Joe Donahue
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
SPAC amphitheater at night

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is ready to welcome back its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.

And there is an amazing amount of other cool things happening as well. To find out what is on tap – we welcome our friends from SPAC and getting the run-down.

We do so this morning with Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO and Christopher Shiley - Vice President of Artistic Planning of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Tags
The Roundtable SPACnycbnew york city balletPhiladelphia Orchestraclassical musicballetSaratoga Springs
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
