The Roundtable

2nd annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts

By Joe Donahue
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
WIT Festival graphic 2023
authorsguild.org

The Authors Guild Foundation will be hosting their 2nd Annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival this September in Lenox, Massachusetts. WIT looks to expand understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new voices and perspectives with some of our top authors, novelists, playwrights, and journalists.

For the event on September 21-23rd they will explore the theme Changing the Narrative through a series of conversations, presentations, panels, and speeches.

To tell us more we welcome Lynn Boulger, Executive Director of the Authors Guild Foundation.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
