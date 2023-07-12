2nd annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts

The Authors Guild Foundation will be hosting their 2nd Annual WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival this September in Lenox, Massachusetts. WIT looks to expand understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new voices and perspectives with some of our top authors, novelists, playwrights, and journalists.

For the event on September 21-23rd they will explore the theme Changing the Narrative through a series of conversations, presentations, panels, and speeches.

To tell us more we welcome Lynn Boulger, Executive Director of the Authors Guild Foundation.