The Roundtable

WAM Theatre's Fresh Takes Play Reading Series

By Joe Donahue
Published July 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book cover for Robert B. Parker's "Bad Influence" by Alison Gaylin
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
/

WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls.

There are three powerful new shows in WAM’s 2023 Fresh Takes Play Reading Series taking place Sundays, July 16th – 30th.

This morning we are joined by WAM's Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston who is also playwright of Fresh Takes play "Port of Entry."

We also welcome WAM's Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kristen van Ginhoven.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
