"Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?" with Michael Feinstein, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and The Boston Pops

Two of today’s most celebrated artists, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein join forces for the first time at Tanglewood on Friday night in "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?," an innovative program celebrating the music of George Gershwin and his world performing with the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart conducting.

Feinstein is a five-time Grammy Award nominee and has numerous Emmy nominations for his PBS-television specials. His work as an archivist has made him one of the most preeminent forces in music today. He is a distinguished and renowned performer, composer, and an arranger of his own original music.

For a preview of Friday’s performance – we welcome Michael Feinstein to The Roundtable.