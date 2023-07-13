© 2023
The Roundtable

"Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?" with Michael Feinstein, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and The Boston Pops

By Joe Donahue
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Two of today’s most celebrated artists, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein join forces for the first time at Tanglewood on Friday night in "Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?," an innovative program celebrating the music of George Gershwin and his world performing with the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart conducting.

Feinstein is a five-time Grammy Award nominee and has numerous Emmy nominations for his PBS-television specials. His work as an archivist has made him one of the most preeminent forces in music today. He is a distinguished and renowned performer, composer, and an arranger of his own original music.

For a preview of Friday’s performance – we welcome Michael Feinstein to The Roundtable.

Tags
The Roundtable michael feinsteinthe boston popstanglewoodpiano
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
