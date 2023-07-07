Powerhouse Theater at Vassar - 2023 Season Preview

The Powerhouse Theatre’s 37th season of new plays and musicals in Poughkeepsie is underway. There are fifteen separate projects over the course of five weeks – running through July 30.

The annual summer season brings together some of todayʼs most influential theatrical voices and welcomes the next generation of theater artists as members of the renowned Powerhouse Theater Training Program.

We welcome Producing Directors Ed Cheetham and Michael Sheehan.