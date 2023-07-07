© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Powerhouse Theater at Vassar - 2023 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
https://www.vassar.edu/powerhouse

The Powerhouse Theatre’s 37th season of new plays and musicals in Poughkeepsie is underway. There are fifteen separate projects over the course of five weeks – running through July 30.

The annual summer season brings together some of todayʼs most influential theatrical voices and welcomes the next generation of theater artists as members of the renowned Powerhouse Theater Training Program.

We welcome Producing Directors Ed Cheetham and Michael Sheehan.

Tags
The Roundtable powerhouse theatreVassar Collegesummer theatre 2023theater
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Tanglewood Shed Lawn, evening, no people
    The Roundtable
    Opening weekend at Tanglewood: The Boston Pops perform "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert"
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, The Boston Pops performs “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert,” prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty especially for the Pops.Keith Lockhart conducts and the vocal cast joining the pops features Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, and John Cariani -- who joins us now – along with "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert '' stage director, Jason Danieley. Both Cariani and Danieley are well known on Broadway and Berkshire stages.
  • Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College
    The Roundtable
    Summer 2023 at The Tang
    Joe Donahue
    Summer at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College features new expanded hours and two of the Tang’s most popular traditions: the “Upbeat on the Roof” concert series and the community open house, Frances Day, in honor of the museum’s namesake, Frances Young Tang.
  • Adirondack Park scenic view
    The Roundtable
    Adirondack Riverwalking and Forest Bathing
    Sarah LaDuke
    Adirondack Riverwalking offers guided outdoor experiences near Lake Placid, New York in the Adirondack Park that enhance human health and foster care for nature.Co-founded by Helene Gibbens and Suzanne Weirich, Adirondack Riverwalking offers small-group guided Sensory Snowshoeing, Forest Bathing, and - as the name would suggest - Riverwalking.Helene Gibbens is a Certified Forest Therapy Guide, NY State Licensed Hiking and Boats/Canoes Guide, and Certified Yoga Teacher and she joins us.
  • The Mount
    The Roundtable
    2023 Summer season at The Mount
    Joe Donahue
    The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center in Lenox, Massachusetts dedicated to the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, whose works include classic novels such as “The Age of Innocence” and “The House of Mirth.”Executive Director of The Mount, Susan Wissler, joins us to tell us about seasonal happenings.
Load More