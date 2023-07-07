2023 Music Haven Series

For its 33rd season, Music Haven will continue to “travel the world one concert at a time,” taking listeners 50,000 miles and back while presenting music and performing arts from Ghana, Andalusia, Ireland, Texas, Gambia, Louisiana, South Asia, Georgia, Stratford-upon-Avon and beyond.

Schenectady’s Central Park is the place to attend any of the free, family-friendly destination concerts and events at Music Haven.

To tell us more we welcome Eddie Award-winning Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.