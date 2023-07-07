© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 Music Haven Series

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Music Haven logo

For its 33rd season, Music Haven will continue to “travel the world one concert at a time,” taking listeners 50,000 miles and back while presenting music and performing arts from Ghana, Andalusia, Ireland, Texas, Gambia, Louisiana, South Asia, Georgia, Stratford-upon-Avon and beyond.

Schenectady’s Central Park is the place to attend any of the free, family-friendly destination concerts and events at Music Haven.

To tell us more we welcome Eddie Award-winning Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.

music haven concert series, music haven, Schenectady's Central Park, world music, concert series, Mona Golub
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
